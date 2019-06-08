What did PM Modi pray before Lord Krishna: Here’s the answer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he had prayed for India’s development and prosperity in Guruvayoor temple.

Surprising the tweeple his words were in Malayalam. The temple is grand and spiritual added him. He has shared a video of the visit along with it.

The Guruvayur Temple is divine and magnificent. Prayed at this iconic Temple for the progress and prosperity of India. pic.twitter.com/sB5I4GEYZA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2019

PM reached the temple around 10:25 am. He has stayed in the Sreevalsam guest house. He had spent about half an hour in the temple. He made offerings to the deity.

A blessed moment from the Guruvayur Temple. pic.twitter.com/MgBLNM3IHJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2019

He visited the temple for the second time. The first visit was during 2008 when he was Gujarat’s, Chief Minister.