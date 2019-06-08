KeralaLatest News

What did PM Modi pray before Lord Krishna: Here’s the answer

Jun 8, 2019, 08:54 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he had prayed for India’s development and prosperity in Guruvayoor temple.

Surprising the tweeple his words were in Malayalam. The temple is grand and spiritual added him. He has shared a video of the visit along with it.

PM reached the temple around 10:25 am. He has stayed in the Sreevalsam guest house. He had spent about half an hour in the temple. He made offerings to the deity.

He visited the temple for the second time. The first visit was during 2008 when he was Gujarat’s, Chief Minister.

