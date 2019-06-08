What did PM Modi pray before Lord Krishna: Here’s the answer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he had prayed for India’s development and prosperity in Guruvayoor temple.
??????????? ???????? ???????? ????????????????. ?????????? ???????????? ???????????? ?????? ????????????????? ? ?????????????? ??????????????? pic.twitter.com/fQpK3JWuB7
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2019
Surprising the tweeple his words were in Malayalam. The temple is grand and spiritual added him. He has shared a video of the visit along with it.
The Guruvayur Temple is divine and magnificent. Prayed at this iconic Temple for the progress and prosperity of India. pic.twitter.com/sB5I4GEYZA
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2019
PM reached the temple around 10:25 am. He has stayed in the Sreevalsam guest house. He had spent about half an hour in the temple. He made offerings to the deity.
A blessed moment from the Guruvayur Temple. pic.twitter.com/MgBLNM3IHJ
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2019
He visited the temple for the second time. The first visit was during 2008 when he was Gujarat’s, Chief Minister.
Speaking in Guruvayur. Watch. https://t.co/evfCpP7Tht
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2019
