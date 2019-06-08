Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Why Navjot Singh Sidhu refused to take charge of new ministry and rushed to Delhi? Details Inside

Jun 8, 2019
The thug of war between Navjoth SIngh Sihu and the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has now intensified as Navjot Singh refused to take the charge of the Power and New and Renewable Energy Ministery that was given to him on Thursday.

There are news reports that Sidhu might arrive at Delhi to discuss the matter with the party high command.

It is not clear the whether he would meet Rahul Gandhi in Wayand or not.But it has been asserted that he would meet General secretary Priyanka Gandhi for the same.

The Minister were waiting for the new minister’s customary call so as to be informed informally about the change in charge.

Sidhu was stripped of the portfolios of Local Government and Tourism and Culture. He was given charge of the Power Ministry

