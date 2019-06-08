Woman with same name gets neighbour’s cheque book, withdraws Rs3.6L

The Delhi police has arrested a 49 year old woman for pretending to be her neighbor, with whom she shares her first name. The suspect withdrew money from her neighbors account after making her neighbor’s signature and even getting ATM card made.

The delivery staff from the bank who got the wrong address and a cheque book that reached the wrong destination led to Rs 3.6 lakh going missing from neighbor’s bank account.

The delivery staf who got who got confused because of the same first name and since the two women lived in homes facing each other. “Instead of returning the cheque book, the woman made fraudulent transactions from the complainant’s bank account,” said a senior police officer.

The Delhi police has asserted that both the accused and the complainant knew eachother and she also kne her signature pattern.

The woman initially withdrew Rs 50,000 to see if it works, and when the bank authorities did not grow suspicious, she made four more transactions. The accused also got an ATM card and a passbook issued,” the officer said, adding that she also shopped for Rs 15,000.

Before the accused could spend money, the Delhi police on behalf of the complaint asserted by the complainer recovered the cash, the original cheque book and the ATM card from her possession