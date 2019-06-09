Amith Shah to redraw state boundaries, West Bengal on the top of the list; Details Inside

The new Narendra Modi government has asserted that besides the National Register of Citizens the delimitation of electoral constituencies is posted on a high priority list of the Union Home Minister Amith Shah. It is also asserted that Amith Shah has prioritized the same in the Jammu and Kashmir and he is about to take it up on the other states as soon as possible.

The sources has said that the detailed presentation of the situation in the Jammu and Kashmir , where BJP looking forward for a delimitation exercise has been already presented to Mr shah.

Amith Shah was briefed about the ground situation in the militancy-hit sate where no delimitation has taken place for the past 16 years

The major hurdle of a delimitation commission is to redraw the boundaries of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies based on the census. This will reflect in population groupings.

At the center the delimitation concept has been welcomed by the BJP and J&k as a long-pending constitutional demand and said that Kashmir-based parties had been opposing the exercise just to maintain their grip on the power structure in the state.

Currenlty there are 46 seats in the Kashmir region .

The central government is also looking at the other states also where West Bengal is at the high consideration list for delimitation exercise.