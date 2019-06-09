Equipped with 3D ; India’s first Dinosaur museum inaugurated in this state

The Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has inaugurated the Dinosaur Museum and fossil park at Raiyolli village near Balasinor town of Mahisagar district. The same is considered to be India’s first dinosaur Museum which provides 3D facility.

Raiyoli is the third largest fossil reservoir according to the government officials It is also the second largest dinosaur hatchery from where about more than 10000 dinosaur eggs have been discovered. While inaugurating it has been asserted that the state government would allocate 10 crore und to tourism to promote the site internationally.

Gujarat will come up on the world tourism map and this museum is the latest addition to it,’’ the chief minister asserted.

There are 50 sculptures of Dinosaurs especially life-size one of Rajasaurus Narmadensis

This dinosaur museum was equipped with modern technology like 3D projection, virtual reality presentations, interactive kiosks and life-size dinosaur replicas