Frog Marriage to appease the rain god; Video goes viral

The Udupi Citizen forum on Saturday has arranged thee marriage of two frogs for the sake o appeasing the rain god. ‘Udupi Nagarika Vedike’ (Udupi Citizen Forum) believe in the rituals called Mandook Parinaya. The residents asserts that this will get them rain despite the scorching summer heat.

The UCF forum argues that the rain god seems to have deserted the coastal area for about few months. This made the inmates crave for water. The frog wedding will bring an halt to this water scarcity.

“The wedding of male frog namely “Varun” from Kalsanka and female frog namely “Varsha” from Keelinje near Kolagiri was performed as per the Hindu tradition,” informed the UCF.

The wedding ritual began by taking male and female frog from different villages. Many were invited as guest for attending the wedding .The two frogs were attired in custom made outfits for the marriage ceremony.

#WATCH Frogs married in Karnataka’s Udupi to please the rain gods. The frogs were dressed in custom made outfits for the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/s9I4rLT0Tu — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2019

The newly wed couple were sent to honeymoon to Mannapalla near Manipal here in the region.

Several such attempts have been made by the people in different parts of the country for appeasing the rain god for the sake of getting rain