Journalist booked for derogatory Facebook post against Yogi Adityanath

A journalist has been arrested by the police for sharing an onjectionable post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The accused has shared derogatory post on Facebook the police said.

The man is identified as Pradant Kanojia and has been filed a FIR against him by the sub-inspector Vikas kumar at Hazratganj police station

It was alleged that the accused has made “objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image”.

It was Lucknow police who has issued a press release confirming the arrest.

Cases charged aganist him are IPC sections 500 (defamation), 505 (public mischief) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

“He has not told about his association with any news agency during interrogation. Probe is on in the matter,” the release said.

The accused had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the CM office claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to the CM.