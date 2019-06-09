Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Journalist booked for derogatory Facebook post against Yogi Adityanath

Jun 9, 2019, 08:46 am IST
Less than a minute

A journalist has been arrested by the police for sharing an onjectionable post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The accused has shared derogatory post on Facebook the police said.

The man is identified as Pradant Kanojia and has been filed a FIR against him by the sub-inspector Vikas kumar at Hazratganj police station

It was alleged that the accused has made “objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image”.

It was Lucknow police who has issued a press release confirming the arrest.

Cases charged aganist him are IPC sections 500 (defamation), 505 (public mischief) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

“He has not told about his association with any news agency during interrogation. Probe is on in the matter,” the release said.

The accused  had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the CM office claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to the CM.

Tags

Related Articles

Radhe Maa in trouble over a leaked picture

Oct 5, 2017, 02:04 pm IST

Kumbha Mela 2019: Second Shahi Snan to be observed tomorrow

Feb 3, 2019, 06:47 pm IST

Lalu and son issued summons by the CBI

Sep 7, 2017, 03:26 pm IST

See Unknown Unique Uses OF Vaseline

Jun 4, 2018, 04:03 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close