This is how a Bengaluru man stole 18.6 lakh worth SUV from showroom after paying 2 lakh

You cannot buy a SUV for 2 lakhs simply. But this Bangalore man who arrived at a Nissan Showroom in Bengaluru has took the car off from the showroom by simply paying 2 lakhs alone and the SUV costs 18.6 lakh.

The customer who is identified as Jose Thomas aka Joseph has paid 2 lakh as down payment for a Nissan Kicks vehicle and requested the manager at the showroom to allow him to take the car out for performing a ritual. But the customer never returned with the vehicle and the car seems to be absconding for over four months.

The incident occurred at the Surya Nissan showroom at Doddanekundi on January 23.

According to Ganesh Kumar, who is the current manager of the showroom, he has stated that the man named Jose Thomas Alias came to the showroom enquiring about the vehicle at 6 30 pm. As he as informed that the car will cost 18.6 lakh Joseph, the customer payed 2 lakh ruppes an requested to take the vehicle out asserting that he has to perform a ritual and promised to comeback.

He has not come back till today. He is not receiving calls on his number and he is not found in the office either,

The investigation into the incident is underway and Ganesh is seeking Rs 16.6 lakh, the remaining payment, from Joseph. According to the complaint, Joseph had promised to pay the amount after the ritual. The car had a temporary registration number. The staff tried to trace him on his mobile phone and to his office address but with no luck.