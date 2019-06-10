KeralaLatest News

'No new cases of Nipah Virus disease in Kerala': Union Health Minister

Jun 10, 2019
Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has made it clear that no new cases of Nipah virus have been reported from Kerala. He took his social media handle to inform this. The union minister also informed that the clinical condition of Nipah positive patient is improving further.

As on Sunday, eight patients are in the isolation ward in Kerala and seven of them were found negative for Nipah virus.

The National Institute of Virology, Pune has collected three blood samples from pigs and about 30 samples from bats from Thodupuzha in idukki district, Kerala.

