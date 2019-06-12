Actress Priya Warrier says that she did not get grace marks from college

Priya Warrier rose into fame after the song ‘Manikyamalaraya’ from her debut film ‘Oru Adar Love’. Priya is a sensation among netizens. Her social media pages are followed by lakhs of people.

Priya who is a busy actress and model has opened about her campus life and studies. Priya who is the third year BCom student says that for her it is difficult to take studies and acting together.

The pretty actress also complains that she did not receive any grace marks from the college. The grace marks are given to those students who participate in the events in the colleges. She also confirmed that after her studies she will concentrate on movies.

Priya’s new film ‘Sreedevi Bungalow’, is yet to release. The film also marks her Bollywood entry.