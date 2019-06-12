Latest Newscelebrities

Actress Vaani Kapoor’s stunning looks in sexy neon swimsuit goes viral : See Pics

Jun 12, 2019, 10:48 am IST
Less than a minute

Actress Vaani has posted a picture of herself soaking in the beautiful weather of Goa while wearing a sexy neon swimsuit. The Befikre actor is seen letting her wet hair loose while posing in the backdrop of dense greenery. Vaani looks absolutely hot in her latest pictures on social media. She has captioned her post as, “Tropical state of mind ?????” (sic)

View this post on Instagram

Tropical state of mind ?????

A post shared by VK (@_vaanikapoor_) on

Earlier, a few pictures of Vaani were shared on social media in which she could be seen making the most of her downtime in Goa. Wearing a purple coloured bikini top and a pair of white denim shorts, the actor was clicked posing in and around the pool. Vaani appears to be rocking every bit of her beach looks from the holiday.

View this post on Instagram

Find your Ikigai ?

A post shared by VK (@_vaanikapoor_) on

Tags

Related Articles

NO hartal

Harthal: Govt Planning Huge Punishment For those Who Destroy Private Properties

Jan 8, 2019, 06:29 am IST

Kuwaiti Ruler sets off to Saudi for Qatar talks

Jun 6, 2017, 11:42 pm IST
couple

Couple gets paid to have sex in luxury hotels; pictures went viral

Feb 26, 2018, 06:09 pm IST

This is the Actress Who Wanted Dileep Back in AMMA

Jun 25, 2018, 11:27 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close