Actress Vaani Kapoor’s stunning looks in sexy neon swimsuit goes viral : See Pics

Actress Vaani has posted a picture of herself soaking in the beautiful weather of Goa while wearing a sexy neon swimsuit. The Befikre actor is seen letting her wet hair loose while posing in the backdrop of dense greenery. Vaani looks absolutely hot in her latest pictures on social media. She has captioned her post as, “Tropical state of mind ?????” (sic)

Earlier, a few pictures of Vaani were shared on social media in which she could be seen making the most of her downtime in Goa. Wearing a purple coloured bikini top and a pair of white denim shorts, the actor was clicked posing in and around the pool. Vaani appears to be rocking every bit of her beach looks from the holiday.