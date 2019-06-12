BJP MP acquitted in assault case

A New Delhi court has acquitted BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri. He was acquitted by the court for assaulting a man during a function in New Delhi in 2004. Ramesh Bidhuri represents South-Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The court observed that there were contradictions in the testimonies of the witnesses. The court also noted the absence of a medico-legal certificate by the hospital which was needed to prove that the complainant was assaulted.

Bidhuri and his four aides are charged with IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

The case was lodged by a social activist Ram Shankar. He accused that Bidhuri and his aides abused and assaulted him and also threatened him with a revolver at a function on June 26, 2004.