BJP offers Lok Sabha deputy speaker post to Jagan Mohan Reddy; This is what he replied!

The BJP spoke person has asserted that the post of deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha has been offered to the ndhra Pradesh chief minister and YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy in Vijayawada and offered the post to one of his 22 MPs.

The reports assert that the YSRCP leadership is still silent on the offer.

It has been asserted that both Muslims and Christians are part of his voter base and have voted for him in large numbers.

Jagan and Narasimha Rao were closeted for about half an hour which is termed a courtsey call. It was later asserted that the pm had made offer to him along with the BJP president Amith Shah.

The Loksabha is scheduled to meet on June 17 and the election for speaker will take place soon ater the new members take oath.

Jagan will be meeting the central on the eve of NITI Aayog meeting