Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

BJP worker murdered, burnt in West Bengal, party blames TMC

Jun 12, 2019, 02:19 pm IST
Less than a minute

The political violence wheel is still rolling in the WestBengal according to the reports. The recent incidents that lead to the death of the 8 BJP party workers and 1 TMC worker had lead to series of turmoils in the state.

Now, another BJP party worker had been brutally attacked and murdered in Malda. THE BJP west Bengal Twitter wing has asserted that the hands behind the act would be from TMC goons .

Anil Singh, a party worker from Englishbazar, Malda, was brutally murdered and his body burnt.

Why are the chest thumping liberals of award wapasi fame silent now? Is it because West Bengal is not ruled by the BJP, yet?” asked BJP.

Tags

Related Articles

Don’t teach us democracy: CM tells Modi

Jan 4, 2019, 12:39 am IST
elections

Who led the Pakistan elections? Will there be a hung Assembly?

Jul 26, 2018, 06:55 am IST
this-is-why-adult-movies-are-known-as-blue-films-in-india

This is why adult movies are known as blue films in India

Mar 23, 2018, 08:05 pm IST

Honor 8C Launched in India. Should You Buy It?

Nov 29, 2018, 08:14 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close