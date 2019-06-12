BJP worker murdered, burnt in West Bengal, party blames TMC

The political violence wheel is still rolling in the WestBengal according to the reports. The recent incidents that lead to the death of the 8 BJP party workers and 1 TMC worker had lead to series of turmoils in the state.

Now, another BJP party worker had been brutally attacked and murdered in Malda. THE BJP west Bengal Twitter wing has asserted that the hands behind the act would be from TMC goons .

Anil Singh, a party worker from Englishbazar, Malda, was brutally murdered and his body burnt.

Why are the chest thumping liberals of award wapasi fame silent now? Is it because West Bengal is not ruled by the BJP, yet?” asked BJP.