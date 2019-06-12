Cyclone Vayu : Home Minister Amit Shah chairs high level meet to review preparations

Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high level meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday to review the preparedness of State and Central Ministries/Agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone ‘VAYU’.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that Cyclone ‘VAYU’ is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph during early morning of 13th June 2019. It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat and storm surge of height of about 1.0-1.5 meters above the astronomical tides likely to inundate the low lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts at the time of landfall. IMD has been issuing regular bulletins since 9th April to all the concerned States.

After review Union Home Minister, Amit Shah directed the senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as Power, Telecommunications, health, drinking water etc. and that these are restored immediately in the event of damages caused to them. He also directed for 24×7 functioning of control rooms.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Secretary Ministry of Earth Sciences, M . Rajeevan and senior officers of IMD and MHA.

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) met under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Shri Pradeep Kumar Sinha and reviewed preparedness relating to the Cyclone ‘VAYU’.

Chief Secretary of Gujarat and Advisor to Administrator Daman &Diu apprised the NCMC of preparatory measures put in place for dealing with cyclonic Storm. Gujarat Chief Secretary informed that approximately 2.8 lakh people from the vulnerable areas along the coast would be evacuated from tomorrow. Arrangements have been made to warn people of the impending cyclone throughannouncements in media andbulk SMS.

Reviewing the preparedness of the State and Central Agencies, Cabinet Secretary directed that people from vulnerable areas be moved to safer places, and essential food, drinking water and medicines be stocked. All possible measures are to be taken to avoid any human casualty andpreparations kept ready to restore any damage that may be caused to infrastructure.

NDRF has mobilized 35 teams in Gujarat and 4 teams in Diu in coordination with local administration. Rescue teams of SDRF, Army, Coast Guard and BSF are also in readiness. Ministry of Home Affairs is in continuous touch with the State Governments and the Central Agencies concerned.