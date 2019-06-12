Cyclone Vayu to hit tomorrow; schools, colleges closed

Nearly three lakh people will be evacuated from the western coast as Gujarat prepares for Cyclone Vayu, which is inching closer to the coast. The entire coastline, from Kutch to south Gujarat has been put on “high alert”. Schools and colleges in the coastal districts are closed today and tomorrow.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for Cyclone Vayu. The Union Home has sent detailed advisories to Gujarat and the Union Territory of Diu. The monsoon hit the southwestern state of Kerala last week but was several days late. The monsoon hit the southwestern coast in Kerala last week but was several days late.

The cyclonic storm is expected to hit the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region. Strong winds will be seen in these areas. It is likely to damage thatched houses, blow away rooftops and metal sheets, disrupt power and communication lines and cause major damage to roads and crops, the weather department said.

An Indian Air Force aircraft with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel landed in Jamnagar this morning for rescue and relief work. The army, the coast guard, Border Security Force (BSF) and other agencies too have been roped in.

Gujarat and Diu authorities are planning to evacuate about three lakh people from vulnerable areas from this morning. The people will be shifted to around 700 cyclone and relief shelters.

Vayu, which intensified into a “severe cyclonic storm” will bring with it heavy rain and strong winds. Low-lying coastal areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts are likely to be flooded at the time of landfall, the Met office said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea along and off the Gujarat coast till June 15, as well as near the Maharashtra coast today and tomorrow.