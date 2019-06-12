Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Extradition Law in Hong Kong; Protests grow to violent clashes; Details Inside

Jun 12, 2019, 03:24 pm IST
Violent clashes has been broken out in the city of Hong Kong. Despite the police tried to stop protesters storming the city’s Parliament. It has been reported that more than ten thousand people were blocked.

The agitations were made as the government planned to allow extraditions to China.

Police has used tear gas, pepper sparay and batons to disperse the crowds but the results were tripe.

Most of the agitators were young people and students,

Clashes broke out shortly after 3:00 pm (0700 GMT) — the deadline protesters had given for the government to abandon the controversial bill.

This is considered to be one of the biggest public back lashed against the city. It has been reported that more than 10k people marched in the scorching summer heat through the streets asking the government to scrap the planned extradition law.

