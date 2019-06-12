“Feels joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance was the right decision”,P.C.George

The kerala Janapaksham chief has asserted that he feels joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance was the right decision. Assured by the BJP’s top leadership of being treated with respect the newet ally of the NDA in the state.

“It was in April that our party decided to join the NDA. I met BJP President Amit Shah in Pathanamthitta. Later, I also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi twice and the response from both was very warm,” Kerala Janapaksham founder and seven-time Kerala legislator asserted to the media.

Shah has asked me to come to Delhi for more discussions on how to strengthen the NDA in Kerala. I will be going to meet both Shah and the PM soon. They have assured us that they will treat their allies with respect,he inturn added.

In the 140 member Kerala assembly, the NDA has two two legislators so far, 90-year-old BJP veteran O.Rajagopal and now George.

BDJS is the second biggest NDA ally in the state and has had a love-hate relation with the BJP since it was formed in 2015.