Latest NewsIndia

First female president of Bar council shot dead in civil court

Jun 12, 2019, 05:03 pm IST
Less than a minute

Newly elected first woman president of UP Bar Council Darvesh Yadav was shot dead by a fellow advocate on Wednesday.

According to reports, he was shot dead by advocate Manish inside Agra district court premises. Later, the advocate shot himself too and has been admitted in the hospital.

Yadav, who assumed the chairperson charge just two days ago, was attending a welcome ceremony when he was shot dead.

According to reports, Manish shot her thrice before shooting himself. Yadav was rushed to Pushpanjali Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Security forces have been deployed in and around the court after the incident.

Tags

Related Articles

IPL 2019 2 Qualifier: Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals to reach final

May 10, 2019, 11:53 pm IST

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Here’s the list of top 10 batsmen

May 30, 2019, 12:54 pm IST

Video of teacher beating student goes viral : Watch Here

Aug 13, 2018, 06:11 am IST

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli breaks yet another record

Oct 13, 2018, 02:41 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close