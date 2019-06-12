First female president of Bar council shot dead in civil court

Newly elected first woman president of UP Bar Council Darvesh Yadav was shot dead by a fellow advocate on Wednesday.

According to reports, he was shot dead by advocate Manish inside Agra district court premises. Later, the advocate shot himself too and has been admitted in the hospital.

Yadav, who assumed the chairperson charge just two days ago, was attending a welcome ceremony when he was shot dead.

According to reports, Manish shot her thrice before shooting himself. Yadav was rushed to Pushpanjali Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Security forces have been deployed in and around the court after the incident.