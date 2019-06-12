Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Forbes Report; Read to know who is acclaimed as the world’s highest-paid athlete in 2019

Jun 12, 2019, 09:50 am IST
Forbes has reported that the Lionel Messi was the world’s highest paid athelete over the past few years. The list has been published on Tuesday.

Messi has dethroned boxer Floyd Mayweather as the sports world’s highest earner, ranking in 127 million through salary and endorsement deals.

The same has put Messi ahead of the long time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, the Juventus and Portugal star who was second with earnings of $109 million.

The thing that has to be noted that Serena Williams was the only woman to make the 63rd with earnings of $29.2 million.

Former world number one Tiger Woods was 11th on the list with $69.3 million, which included an estimated $54 million in endorsements.

