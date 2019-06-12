“I was locked up, stripped and they urinated upon right into my mouth”;UP journalist faces wrath of cops

Early on Wednesday, the Government Railway Police had trashed Journalist who was covering a train derailment near Dhhimanpura.

The victim has been identified as Amit Sharama of News 24. The GRP personnel who were present at the spot, abused and kicked the journalist.

“I was locked up, stripped and they urinated upon right into my mouth,” Sharma said the victim.

Several journlasits rushed to the police staion on learning about the incident. They have uploaded the video of cops beating Amith Sharam

Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar and GRP constable Sunil Kumar have been suspended and a probe has been ordered into the incident.

It was learnt that the journalist was released later on the day