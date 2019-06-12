Indian Air Force spots wreckage of AN-32 aircraft from this state; Details Inside

The search team of the Indian Air Force has found the wrecked AN 32 aircraft that went missing with 13 passengers. The same has been found from Arunachal Pradesh.

The wreckage has been found inside the Payum Circle of Siang district. The Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force, at a height of around 12,000 feet had helped to find the wreckage.

The authorities have announced that they are engaged in the search to find the status of occupants and establish survivors.

Teams from Army, Navy and Indo-tibetan Border Police has supported the search using the night time sensors as well. It has been asserted that the search team found many challenges posed by the vegetation and poor weather.

The plane was traveling from Jorhat in Assam to a remote military landing strip in Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh when it vanished from the radar around 1 pm.

The IAF had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone providing information about the aircraft.