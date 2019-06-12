Inspired from film, Class 2 boy threatens to blow up airport

The class 2 student threatened to blow up the Jai Prajash Narayan International airport in Patna. It has been asserted that the boy had did the same on behalf of a Bojpuri Film.

The police team was shocked to find that the threat was made by a eight year old boy.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajesh Kumar Prabhakar said the boy told the police team that he was inspired by the Bhojpuri film, “Train se Pakistan”, in which there was a scene of a phone call threatening to blow-up an airport.

The boy informed the police that when his grand-father was asleep, he had used his mobile phone. First he found the number of the Patna airport on Google and then proceeded to make the call,” the DSP added.

“Police have treated it as a childish mistake but directed the family to keep a close watch on the boy,” Prabhakar noted.