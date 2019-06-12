ISRO set to launch India’s second moon mission Chandrayaan-2

ISRO on Wednesday announced the launch date of India’s second moon mission Chandrayaan-2.

ISRO chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan said Chandrayaan-2 will be launched at 2:51 am on July 15. “ISRO has firmed up that Chandrayaan-2 Mission will be launched on July 15 early morning at 2 hours 51 minutes,” Sivan announced.

“The day we are going to land is either September 6 or September 7, that day happens to be the beginning of a lunar day. For one full lunar day, the lander and rover will be functioning and carry out scientific experiments,” the ISRO chief added.

The Rs 800-crore Chandrayaan-2, has three modules namely Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan). According to ISRO, Orbiter and Lander modules of Chandrayaan-2 will be interfaced mechanically and stacked together as an integrated module. The Rover is housed inside the Lander. Once launched into earthbound orbit by the rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV MK-III), the integrated module will reach the Moon orbit using Orbiter propulsion module.

Subsequently, Lander will separate from the Orbiter and soft land at the predetermined site close to the lunar South Pole, the ISRO said. Further, the Rover will roll out for carrying out scientific experiments on the lunar surface. Instruments are also mounted on Lander and Orbiter for carrying out scientific experiments, the space agency added