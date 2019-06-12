J&K : One terrorist killed in gunfight with security forces

One militant was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town on Wednesday.Police said security forces, after specific inputs about presence of militants, started a cordon and search operation yesterday afternoon in Wadoora Payeen village of Sopore town.”Hiding militants fired as the cordon around them was tightened.

In the resulting encounter one militant was killed whose body has been recovered along with arms and ammunition.”Exact identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained.”People are advised to cooperate and not to go close to the encounter site unless all explosive material is cleared”.Meanwhile, authorities have ordered closure of all government and private educational institutions in Sopore sub-division today as a precautionary measure.Mobile Internet services have also been suspended in the area.