Motor vehicle strike on June 18

The Motor vehicle protection committee has declared a motor vehicle strike in the state on June 18. The committee meeting held today at Thrissur has declared the strike. Privates buses, lorry, taxi, and autos will participate in the strike.

The strike is announced against the government’s decision to introducing GPS in vehicles mandatory. The government has made it mandatory to introduce GPS in all private vehicles except autos.

The Motor Vehicle Department has decided that no fines will be imposed. The committee claims that to launch GPS in vehicles is not rational.