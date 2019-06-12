National Investigation Agency carries search operations in Tamil Nadu over Sri Lanka attacks

The National Investigation Agency has carried out search operations in seven places in Tamil Nadu.

The clear reason behind the search has never revealed.

One view is that the searches are being carried out in the places of persons who were allegedly in links via social media with the suspects in the recent serial bombing in Sri Lanka that killing about 250 people.

The other reason asserted is the people are allegedly recruited for Daesh group.

Last month, the NIA carried out searches at 10 places in Tamil Nadu in connection with the investigation into a Daesh module case, where few people conspired to raise funds and wage armed struggle against the state.