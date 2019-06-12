Nirav Modi bail plea concludes; Final decision to be taken today

Diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s appeal against court’s order to deny him bail was heard by the UK high Court on Tuesday.

The hearing was concluded and asserted that as she would take some time to consider it and hand down her ruling the matter of some importance asserted the Justice Ingrid Simler.

“Modi is not (Wikileaks c-founder) Julian Assange who sought refuge in the Ecuadorean Embassy, but just an ordinary Indian jeweller. There is no evidence to show that he would do the prohibitive things listed [such as interfere with witnesses],” said Clare Montgomery, Modi’s barrister.

The legal team from Modi had tried to claim that the 48-year-old diamond merchant did not pose a “substantial” flight risk, as claimed by the Indian government.

MOdi’s troubled sate of mind while he was loged at Wandsworth prison in London, was also made into the hearing.

The circumstances he has had to endure at Wandsworth have been personally difficult and the confidential exhibits reflect the experience that has marked him deeply, said Montgomery.