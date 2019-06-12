Oscar dates shifted over these reasons; Details Inside

The Oscars will be held in late FEB in 2021 and 2022 asserted the organizers . The new resolution has been made to include the Olympics and Super Bowl events into the chronicle.

The 92nd Oscars is all set for February 9,but the following ceremonies will be on February 28, 2021 and February 27, 2022, the final Sundays of the month.

Timing of the 2022 Olympics, the Super Bowl and national holidays will keep the 2021 and 2022 dates on the last Sunday in February,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the broadcaster said.

The annual Academy Awards ceremony which unfolds the best cinemas will be broadcasted live from on a channel or 22 countries and territories world wide