Prime Minister will not use Pakistan’s airspace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not use the airspace of Pakistan. He will use the alternative airspace through Oman, Iran and Central Asia. Earlier Pakistan has announced that it will open the airspace for Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s flight.

Prime Minister was supposed to use the airspace of Pakistan to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit at the capital city of Krygstan Bishkek.

MEA: Government of India had explored two options for the route to be taken by the VVIP Aircraft to Bishkek for the SCO Summit. A decision has now been taken that the VVIP Aircraft will fly via Oman, Iran and Central Asian countries on the way to Bishkek. pic.twitter.com/RKNJM8wrf7 — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

Pakistan has closed its airspace for Indian flights after the Balakot airstrike by the Indian Airforce on February 26.

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit is the first International summit attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he assumed the PM office for the second time. The summit will be held at Bishkek on June 13 to 14.