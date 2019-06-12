Latest NewsIndia

Prime Minister will not use Pakistan’s airspace

Jun 12, 2019, 03:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not use the airspace of Pakistan. He will use the alternative airspace through Oman, Iran and Central Asia. Earlier Pakistan has announced that it will open the airspace for Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s flight.

Prime Minister was supposed to use the airspace of Pakistan to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit at the capital city of Krygstan Bishkek.

Pakistan has closed its airspace for Indian flights after the Balakot airstrike by the Indian Airforce on February 26.

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit is the first International summit attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he assumed the PM office for the second time. The summit will be held at Bishkek on June 13 to 14.

Tags

Related Articles

Honor 9 Lite is now with Rs.5,100 Discount

Jul 21, 2018, 05:38 pm IST

M.B Rajesh Says there Was Conspiracy Against him at Palakkad, Gives a hint About Who Conspired

May 24, 2019, 09:49 am IST
yogi-adityanath-speaks-reasons-behind-bjps-loss

Yogi Govt announces massive job openings

Feb 16, 2018, 07:28 pm IST

Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Congress Over Pranab Mukherjee Attending RSS Event

Jun 9, 2018, 11:07 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close