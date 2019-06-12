Latest NewsGulf

Private sector companies must pay salary by 8, instructs government

Jun 12, 2019, 04:31 pm IST
The Kuwait government has tightened its rules and regulations regarding the salary payment of employees working in the private sector in the country. The government instructed that the salary payment for employees working in the private sector must be completed before 8th of the month. The companies which fail to do so will have to face legal actions including blocking files by the government.

The Public Authority for Manpower has decided to impose the law that the salary distribution in the private sector must be completed before 7th of the month. The intrusion by the Authority came as there reported many cases that many companies make dues in making salary payment.

All the companies – big or small- which come under the employment law for the private sector in the country must complete the process of salary payment before 8. It is expected that this new decision will be beneficial for the expat community including Indians who mainly work in the private sector.

