Private sector companies must pay salary by 8, instructs government

The Kuwait government has tightened its rules and regulations regarding the salary payment of employees working in the private sector in the country. The government instructed that the salary payment for employees working in the private sector must be completed before 8th of the month. The companies which fail to do so will have to face legal actions including blocking files by the government.

All the companies – big or small- which come under the employment law for the private sector in the country must complete the process of salary payment before 8. It is expected that this new decision will be beneficial for the expat community including Indians who mainly work in the private sector.