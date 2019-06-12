KeralaLatest News

Ration shops in Kerala will sell packaged drinking water

Jun 12, 2019, 04:11 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bottled drinking water will be sold in the state through the Ration shops. The decision came after a meeting of rations hop dealers association representatives and the Civil Supplies minister P.Thilothaman. A bottle will be priced Rs.11.

The packaged drinking water will be available in all the 14,350 ration shops in the state. Earlier the government has supplied packaged drinking water through Supplyco supermarkets.

The new project is initiated in the footstep of this. The government has come into this decision after many complaints about the over the pricing of packaged drinking water has reported in the state.

The government will allow the ration shops to sell drinking water and Sabari products through the shop. The government has also launched a health insurance scheme for the families of ration shop dealers. This has also decided in the meeting.

Tags

Related Articles

Rs 500 notes printing ceased since last November at Nashik

Apr 18, 2018, 09:45 am IST

Pakistan Girl Who Moved Her Lips to an Indian Song to Face Stern Action

Sep 4, 2018, 11:17 am IST

“This is my reward for serving in Indian Army”: Kargil veteran declared foreigner

May 30, 2019, 01:22 pm IST

Gambling : 23 people arrested in Sharjah

Jun 15, 2017, 07:59 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close