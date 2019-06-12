Role of social media in voting choices in the LS elections exaggerated -CSDS survey

The role played by social media as the major influence in the voting choices are exaggerated according to the recent survey conducted by CSDS surey. It was found that the BJP’s vote share and the lead over the congress among social media users was actually lower than in 2014.

The survey data has established that the relation between the social media usage and the BJP voters showing that voters with a high exposure were most likely to have voted for it. Thus, 43% of those with high exposure voted for the BJP, dropping to 39% among those with moderate exposure, 37% of those with low exposure and 36% of those with no exposure.

“When we compare the performance of the BJP and the Congress among Twitter and Facebook users in 2019 with their performance among the users of these platforms in 2014, we notice that the greatest gains made by the BJP were among those who did not use these two platforms at all compared to those who did,” asserts in the survey