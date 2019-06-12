KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala Women Entry: Government must wait for the final verdict of SC, says Vellappally Natesan

Jun 12, 2019, 04:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has said that the Kerala government has made mistake in implementing the Sabarimala women entry verdict by the Supreme Court. But it is happy that the government has recognized this. The government must wait until the final verdict of the apex court. Women entry must not be allowed in the temple now, he said to media persons.

Blaming the Chief Minister for the big defeat of LDF is not right. The CM alone is not responsible for the defeat. The LDF has a joint responsibility. The only way for LDF to come back to the mainstream in the state is to show more sympathy to the backward classes, he said.

Yesterday, in the LDF meeting also criticism has raised about the way in which the Sabarimala women entry was done by the state government. The LDF meeting has concluded that Sabarimala women entry has affected the prospects of LDF in the general election.

