Samsung launches Galaxy M40 with punch-hole screen in India : Price and Specs

Samsung on Tuesday launched in India its Galaxy M40 smartphone, priced at Rs 19,990. The fourth smartphone in the company’s online-centric Galaxy M series, the M40 comes in midnight blue and seawater blue gradient colours. It will go on sale in India from June 18, exclusively on Amazon India and Samsung online store.

As part of the company’s launch offer, the Galaxy M40 comes bundled with data and cashback plans from Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Airtel. Customers on the Jio network get double data benefits worth Rs 3,110 on recharge plans of Rs 198 and Rs 299. Vodafone-Idea customers get Rs 3,750 worth of cashback in the form of recharge vouchers (50 vouchers of Rs 75 each) on a recharge of Rs 255. Besides, they also get additional 512 MB of data per day for up to 18 months.

Airtel customers get 100 per cent extra data for a period of 10 months on Rs 249 and Rs 349 plans, in which they get 4 GB and 6 GB data per day, respectively.