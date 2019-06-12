Latest NewsIndiaNEWSInternational

Sets Record; This painting on gay love is sold for RS22 crore, Details Inside

Jun 12, 2019, 11:30 am IST
Artist Bhupen Khakhar who is acclaimed leading artist has set a new auction record when his opus magnum Two Men in Benares’ went a niling sail for rupees £2.54 million at a Sotheby’s auction .

The artist first unveiled the painting in 1986 at Mumbai. He then became the first Indian artist to freely disclose his sexual orientation through his work.

Widely considered among the artist’s best works, the painting later starred in Tate Modern’s 2016 ‘You Can’t Please All’, an exhibition of Mr. Khakhar’s works, the first retrospective of an Indian artist to be held at the [London] institution, Sotheby’s said in a statement.

Overall, the auction house’s sale of Modern & Contemporary South Asian Art totalled £7,459,000 comfortably exceeding the pre-sale estimate of £4.1-5.8 million.

