Shikhar Dhawan’s thumb injury; Read to know detailed report so far from BCCI

The BBCI has asserted that Shikhar Dhawan will be kept under observation and BCCI is not looking forward for a replacement now. The ace player Shikar Dhawan had sustained a thumb injury during India’s 36 run victory over Australia at the Oval stadium on Sunday.

“Team India opening batsman Mr Shikhar Dhawan is presently under the observation of the BCCI medical team. The team management has decided that Mr Dhawan will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored,” the BCCI asserted in a statement.

The latest report asserted that only 2 weeks could be needed as there is only a minor fracture.

“He [Rahane] is a very good option to be considered. He has been playing cricket here. He is one of the middle order batsmen to rely on. He has got the technique to bat at No.3, No.4. He was one of India’s best batsmen at the 2015 World Cup. It would be a bad call to ask him to join the team from here itself. I would still like to see the injury as to how long Shikhar Dhawan is gone. You can straightaway have him in the squad after it heals. You want to be fully fit. Shikhar Dhawan himself won’t take a chance. A fracture ideally takes more than 3 weeks,” Harbhajan said.