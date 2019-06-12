Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Smart city scheme’ in Thanjavur; Jayalalithaa would have said ‘no’ to smart city at people’s costs says this political leader

Jun 12, 2019, 09:12 am IST
The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam has asserted that they will join with the people and protest against demolition of hundreds of houses in West and north Alankams for renovating the state into the ” Smart city scheme” in Thanjavur.

It is also asseretd that he has met the people in west and north Alankam areas, to whom city corporations has issued notices or demolition of houses or smart city scheme.

“It is not proper to displace them and demolish their houses”  M. Rangasamy, former MLA and treasurer of AMMK asserted.

Our party genera secretary has condemned the actions by the city corporation strongly. The same has been raised in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly.When I was MLA, I spoke at the smart city discussion meetings that people should not be displaced and that moat could be renovated and beautified from inside without disturbing people living on its outer area.No anti-people scheme was allowed when J.Jayalalithaa was Chief Minister. he added

