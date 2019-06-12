Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Terrorist killed in a gunfight with security forces in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir

Jun 12, 2019, 09:30 am IST
Less than a minute

According to the police reports, a terrorist has been killed in a fight between security force and militant groups in sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The fire fight began during the search operation launched by security forces on Tuesday evening after receiving the information that terrorists were present on the situation, according to the official report.

He said the cordon was strengthened to prevent the terrorists from escaping.

“In the ensuing gunfight, an unidentified terrorist was killed. The body has been recovered while his identity and group affiliation is being ascertained,” he added.

