UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Visits Raebareli for this reason

The UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and her daughter and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has arrived at Raebareli.

It has been asserted that it is the first time after the Lok Sabha election that Ms Gandhi was making the visit to the constituency.

District Congress spokesperson Lal Aash Kiran Pratap Singh said the two leaders landed at the Fursatganj airport, after which their cavalcade reached Bhuyemau guest house.

Priyanka has asserted that they will be holding a meeting with the district chief of the area they are in probably in the guest House