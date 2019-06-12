Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Visits Raebareli for this reason

Jun 12, 2019, 01:40 pm IST
Less than a minute

The UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and her daughter and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has arrived at Raebareli.

It has been asserted that it is the first time after the Lok Sabha election that Ms Gandhi was making the visit to the constituency.

District Congress spokesperson Lal Aash Kiran Pratap Singh said the two leaders landed at the Fursatganj airport, after which their cavalcade reached Bhuyemau guest house.

Priyanka has asserted that they will be holding a meeting with the district chief of the area they are in probably in the guest House

Tags

Related Articles

America hails Make In India: See video of US Air Force Chief flying indigenous made Tejus Aircraft

Feb 3, 2018, 10:02 pm IST

Imams refuse to say funeral prayers for London Bridge attackers

Jun 6, 2017, 04:04 pm IST

Renowned scientist Dr Pushpa Mitra Bahrgava dead

Aug 2, 2017, 01:18 pm IST

Modi lists Rs 2.5 crore worth assets, MA degree from Gujarat University in his election affidavit

Apr 26, 2019, 07:11 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close