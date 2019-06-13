8 year old boy gets a place in textbook as lesson in TN

From this year the class 2nd students in Tamil Nadu will read about the boy and his honesty lessons as a part of the Tamil chapters integrated in their textbooks.

The boy identified as yasin is the son of casual Laborers Batcha and Afrose Beham. The indent took place in his school last year. This incident earned him a place in the new syllabus.

The boy who was a student at a government school at Chinnasemur, had been playing with the fellow students during the interval. While he was playing he came across a abandoned bag . Yasin handed the bag over to his class teacher later it was found that the bag contained 50000 cash.

The teacher appreciated Yasin for his honesty and informed the Superintendent of Police Sakthiganesan about the boy’s work.

Actor Rajinikanth invited him to his residence after this incident.

Word of the boy’s honesty soon reached the media and appreciation came pouring in from several sources.

Now a class III student, the boy has the distinction of being part of the syllabus for his peers in the lesson titled ‘Aathisoodi-nerpada ozhugu’