Congress leaders urge Priyanka Gandhi to become Chief Minister in 2022

Congress leaders during the Lok Sabha election results review meeting on Wednesday here demanded that party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra be made the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the 2022 assembly elections in the state.

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, arrived here earlier in the day along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to thank the voters of Rae Bareli and hold the review meeting with the party leaders over the party’s dismal performance in general elections. This is their first visit to the state after the election results were announced.

During the meeting with the Gandhis, Rajesh Mishra, Uttar Pradesh party’s vice president, said: “We should fight the 2022 assembly elections by projecting Priyanka Gandhi as our chief ministerial candidate.”

Mishra said if Priyanka Gandhi, the party’s in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh, is declared party’s chief ministerial candidate, the party can form the government in the state on its own. He was supported by party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Fatehpur parliamentary constituency, Rakesh Sachan.