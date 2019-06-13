ICC World Cup: Australia defeated Pakistan

In cricket, Australia defeated Pakistan in the ICC World Cup Cricket. Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs. Australia set a target of 308 runs for Pakistan. But Pakistan only scored 266 runs.

Earlier, put into bat, Australia were all out for 307 in 49 overs. While David Warner scored a superb 107, Captain Aaron Finch made 82.

That's the game. Glenn Maxwell with an astonishing run-out to end proceedings. Wahab threatened to do something special for a brief period but the bowlers have done their job – it's a 41-run win for the reigning champions. #CmonAussie #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/xjGInDB7mI — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 12, 2019

For Pakistan, Mohammad Amir took five wickets. Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed two and Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riazone and Hasan Ali one each.

Score Board:

Australia – 307/10 (49 overs): Warner 107, Finch 82, Amir 5-30

Pakistan – 266/10 (45.4 overs): Imam 53, Hafeez 46, Cummins 3-33