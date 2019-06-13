Latest NewsSports

ICC World Cup: Australia defeated Pakistan

Jun 13, 2019, 12:09 am IST
In cricket, Australia defeated Pakistan in the ICC World Cup Cricket. Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs. Australia set a target of 308 runs for Pakistan. But Pakistan only scored 266 runs.

Earlier, put into bat, Australia were all out for 307 in 49 overs. While David Warner scored a superb 107, Captain Aaron Finch made 82.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Amir took five wickets. Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed two and Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riazone and Hasan Ali one each.

Score Board: 

Australia – 307/10 (49 overs): Warner 107, Finch 82, Amir 5-30

Pakistan – 266/10 (45.4 overs): Imam 53, Hafeez 46, Cummins 3-33

