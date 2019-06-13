Investigating officers in Bishop Franco rape case transferred

The Kottayam Superintendent of Police Harishankarand and the Vaikom Deputy SP Subash has been issued transfer order. The point that has to be made clear here is that both of them are employed as the investigating officers in the case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

Franco is the accused in the raping of nun multiple times.

It has been asserted that the transfer of these investigating officers are made deliberately to damage the ongoing investigation.

Harishankar has been transferred to Kollam and Subash has been transferred to the Idukki Vigilance Wing.

Bishop Franco’s political and financial influence was behind these transfers. “We are in a state of shock after learning about the transfers. This is worrisome,” says Sister Anupama, who was one among the five nuns who agitated against Franco in August 2018.

The CPI(M) member and public prosecutor in the Kevin Murder case, CS Ajayan, has been appointed as the Defence Attorney for Franco Mulakkal, in addition to two other lawyers.

“We believe this appointment, too, is another move to sabotage the case,” added Sister Anupama.