Mastermind of ‘ISIS Tamil Nadu Module’ arrested by NIA

Jun 13, 2019, 06:20 am IST
Days after busting the module of alleged Islamic State (ISIS) operatives in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Mohammed Azarudeen, the suspected mastermind of the group. The accused is said to be the “Facebook friend” of Sri Lankan suicide bomber Zahran Hashim.

Officials of NIA searched seven premises in Coimbatore on Wednesday, before cracking down on Azarudeen. During the searches, the agency seized 14 mobile phones, 29 SIM cards, 10 pen drives, three laptops, six memory cards, four hard disc drives, an internet dongle and 13 CDs/DVDs, besides one dagger, an electric baton, 300 air-gun pellets and a large number of incriminating documents.

