Medical Report; Nipah Virus source is likely from this fruit; Details Inside

Jun 13, 2019, 08:28 am IST
According the six member central team who are probing the source of the deadly virus being Nipah, the virus infection might have caught after eating rotten guava fruit.

The possibility was cited in the Primary Report submitted by team to Ernakulam District Collector.

It has been asserted that the team also had took the statement from the engineering students who are under treatment at a private hospital.

He told the officials that he had eaten rotten guava fruit two weeks before getting infected by the virus infection. However, it’s not known whether the guava fruit was bitten by fruit bats, which are thought to be carriers of the virus. …

The report is preliminary and the investigation for the source of the disease will go on asserted te senior health official.

The team members on Wednesday collected samples from fruit bats in North Paravur. The same will be submitted for laboratory test to detect the virus presence on Thursday.

