Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaishankar to be the first recipients of JNU’s Distinguished Alumni Award

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has asserted that the same ill confer the Distinguished Alumni Award to Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar which is first of this kind.

The award will be presented at JNU’s third convocation which is going to be held in August.

The Executive Council of the JNU approved a proposal to bestow the award on Finance Minister Ms. Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Mr. Jaishankar, during the third convocation of the university to be held in August this year,” said Registrar Pramod Kumar in a statement.

The award has been granted for the highly distinguished career and achievements that has in-turn made the university very proud.

Mr Kumar has also added that they are great source of inspiration for the JNU students and other researchers.