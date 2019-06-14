Latest NewsIndia

Govt launches Mukhyamantri Vriddha Pension Yojna for senior citizens

Jun 14, 2019, 04:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday launched the Mukhyamantri Vriddha Pension Yojna for poor people above 60 years of age in the state. Poor people above 60 years of age will get Rs 400 per month and those above 80 years will get Rs 500 per month. The scheme, which is effective from April 1, 2019, will not cover retired government employees.

Nitish Kumar said the state government had created a special fund of Rs 18,000 crore for the scheme which “will give the elderly poor respect and dignity”.

Tags

Related Articles

Yogi Adityanath reveals what Gujarat voters taught Rahul Gandhi

Dec 12, 2017, 05:53 pm IST

IPL: Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians

Mar 30, 2019, 11:00 pm IST

“Will come out of jail soon” Asaram Babu to followers

Apr 28, 2018, 06:22 pm IST
rape victim

SHOCKING! Rape victim’s family asked to thank BJP MP for visiting

Jun 30, 2018, 07:44 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close