Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday launched the Mukhyamantri Vriddha Pension Yojna for poor people above 60 years of age in the state. Poor people above 60 years of age will get Rs 400 per month and those above 80 years will get Rs 500 per month. The scheme, which is effective from April 1, 2019, will not cover retired government employees.

Nitish Kumar said the state government had created a special fund of Rs 18,000 crore for the scheme which “will give the elderly poor respect and dignity”.