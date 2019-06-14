J&K : Two militants killed in an encounter with security forces

Two militants were killed in an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday, June 14. The encounter was triggered when the militants fired at the security forces during a cordon and search operation.

Acting on a tip-off, the J&K police and security forces launched the operation jointly in Braw Bandina area of Awantipora in Pulwama district. The militants fired upon the search party during the operation, which was equally retaliated, leading to an encounter, a police official reportedly said.

Two militants have been killed in the encounter and arms and ammunition were recovered from the site, according to the police. The identities and affiliations of the militants are yet to be ascertained.

The encounter comes just two days after five CRPF personnel were killed in Anantnagwhen militants targeted a CRPF deployment on Wednesday.