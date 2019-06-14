MeToo Allegation: Case registered against Vinayakan

The Kerala police have registered a case against award-winning actor Vinayakan on the complaint of a woman Dalit activist. The lady has lodged a complaint in Pambady police station in Kottayam. As the incident occurred in Kalpetta, the complaint has been handover to Kalpetta police.

The lady has accused that the actor has behaved indecently and talked abusively over the telephone. The incident occurred on April 18.

She has raised her allegations on Facebook. She also revealed that she had the recorded copy of the telephonic conversation.

The actor has been subjected to cyber abuse and castist abuse in social media for his statements against BJP in an interview.