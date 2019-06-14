KeralaLatest News

MeToo Allegation: Case registered against Vinayakan

Jun 14, 2019, 08:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Kerala police have registered a case against award-winning actor Vinayakan on the complaint of a woman Dalit activist. The lady has lodged a complaint in Pambady police station in Kottayam. As the incident occurred in Kalpetta, the complaint has been handover to Kalpetta police.

The lady has accused that the actor has behaved indecently and talked abusively over the telephone. The incident occurred on April 18.

She has raised her allegations on Facebook. She also revealed that she had the recorded copy of the telephonic conversation.

The actor has been subjected to cyber abuse and castist abuse in social media for his statements against BJP in an interview.

Tags

Related Articles

Navjot Singh Sidhu Accepts the Invitation of Pak P.M Imran Khan

Nov 24, 2018, 07:31 pm IST

Air Strike : 57 Armed terrorists killed in operation by security forces

Oct 6, 2018, 07:26 pm IST

Gold bars found in airport toilet, unidentified passenger yet to be caught

Nov 4, 2017, 04:12 pm IST

Kidnapping of Hindu Girls: External Affairs Minister Sushama Swaraj seeks report from Pakistan

Mar 24, 2019, 08:19 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close